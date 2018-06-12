KPK Leaders Ready to Meet with Jokowi

Jakarta: Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) head Agus Rahardjo is ready to meet with President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to discuss the proposed Criminal Code bill.



"We will accept the invitation. We will discuss the Criminal Code bill," said the KPK leader in Jakarta on Tuesday.

"We still have the same opinion. We still reject the Criminal Code bill,"he added.KPK earlier claimed the Criminal Code bill could weaken the fight against corruption. The corruption watchdog has urged the government and House of Representatives to accept their inputs."If we can hold a meeting with the president, we will take the opportunity right away," he concluded.Since its inception, KPK has gained enormous public trust. In the past few years, the independent agency has arrested many influential politicians.(WAH)