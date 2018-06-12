KPK Leaders Ready to Meet with Jokowi

Jakarta: Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) head Agus Rahardjo is ready to meet with President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to discuss the proposed Criminal Code bill.
"We will accept the invitation. We will discuss the Criminal Code bill," said the KPK leader in Jakarta on Tuesday.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has warned local politicians to avoid money politics ahead of the 2018 simultaneous re…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has detained six individuals after series of sting operations in South Kalimantan and …
The National Police (Polri) and Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) will strengthen inter-agency relations to prevent money po…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has questioned former Vice President Boediono as a key witness in the Bank Indonesia L…
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will hold an open house event at the Bogor Palace during Eid al-Fitr.…
The Jakarta Metro Police has temporarily stopped odd-even license plate policy in Jakarta city center during Eid al-Fitr holidays.…
The National Police has recorded as many as 481 traffic accidents since the beginning of Eid al-Fitr holidays.…
The Pancasila Ideology Development Agency (BPIP) head Yudi Latif has resigned from his poisition after leading the agency for only…
The National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) has approached the Religious Affairs Ministry (Kemenag) to develop an effective deradi…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Thursday visited Semarang, Central Java to inaugurate the new terminal of Ahmad Yani I…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo started his working visit to West Java province on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has launched the 2018 Ketupat Operation to guard the Eid al-Fitr mass exodus.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo led the groundbreaking ceremony of Indonesian International Islamic University (UIII) in …