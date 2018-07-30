Prabowo Visits PKS Headquarters After Meeting with SBY

Jakarta: Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto today visited the PKS head office after his meeting with the Democratic Party delegation.



"We are close allies. We are committed to inform each other," said the main opposition leader in front of the PKS building on Monday.

"We want to discuss about the next steps. We want to find the best options," he added.The Democratic Party has agreed to join Prabowo's coalition for the 2019 presidential election. The party also has officially endorsed Prabowo as its presidential candidate."We have an understanding that Pak Prabowo is our presidential candidate," Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) said at Prabowo's home on Monday.SBY arrived at Prabowo's home at around 10.00 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB). He was accompanied by Demorcatic Party deputy chairman Syarief Hasan and Democratic Party secretary general Hinca Panjaitan.Prabowo warmly welcomed the former president in front of his house. He was accompanied by Gerindra Party deputy chairman Fadli Zon and Gerindra Party secrerary general Ahmad Muzani.The country will hold the simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registration of presidential candidates in early August.(WAH)