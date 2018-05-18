En
House Will Pass New Terrorism Law Next Week: Speaker

Arga sumantri    •    18 Mei 2018 15:20 WIB
terrorism (en)
En National (En)
House Will Pass New Terrorism Law Next Week: Speaker
The Parliament Complex (Photo:Medcom.id/Suci)

Jakarta: House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo  strongly believes the legislative body will pass the new Terrorism Law next week.

"Most factions have agreed crucial points in the past few days," said the Golkar Party politician at the Parliament Complex on Friday, May 18, 2018.

"We will only synchronize several phrases in the next meetings," he added.

On Sunday, a family carried out coordinated suicide bombing attacks at three separate churches in Surabaya. The attacks killed at least 18 people and injured more than 40 others.

A day later, another family carried out similar suicide bombing attacks at a police station in Surabya. The attacks killed four perpretators and injured ten civilians and police officers.

On Wednesday, a number of men carried out a sword attack at a police station in Pekanbaru. The incident killed one police officer and injured few others.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in the two cities.


(WAH)

