Jokowi to Announce His VP Pick This Evening

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has revealed that his coalition is ready to annnounce their vice presidential candidate.



"We may announce the name this evening or tomorrow morning," Jokowi said at the Vice President's Office, Gambir, Central Jakarta on Thursday, August 9, 2018.

According to reports, Jokowi will file his candidacy on Friday morning. Later that day, he will travel to Lombok island in West Nusa Tenggara province.Jokowi and his political allies repeatedly hinted the vice presidential candidate has initial the M. Many observers believe that the chosen candidate is former Constitutional Court chief justice Mahfud MD.The General Elections Commission (KPU) will close the registration of presidential candidates on Friday. Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019.(WAH)