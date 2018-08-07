En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi to Hold Meeting with Supporting Parties

M Sholahadhin Azhar    •    07 Agustus 2018 17:37 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi to Hold Meeting with Supporting Parties
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is planning to gather his supporting parties to discuss the recent political developments.

"We will meet tomorrow night or Thursday night. He will invite party leaders and their secretary generals," said Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung at the Presidental Palace on Tuesday.

Baca juga
The General Elections Commission (KPU) will close the registration of presidential candidates on August 10. The independent agency will announce the official presidential canddiates later this year.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.

"KPU will close the registration period on Friday. We will announce the vice presidential candidate before Friday," he added.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0904 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv