Jokowi to Hold Meeting with Supporting Parties

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is planning to gather his supporting parties to discuss the recent political developments.



"We will meet tomorrow night or Thursday night. He will invite party leaders and their secretary generals," said Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung at the Presidental Palace on Tuesday.

The General Elections Commission (KPU) will close the registration of presidential candidates on August 10. The independent agency will announce the official presidential canddiates later this year.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day."KPU will close the registration period on Friday. We will announce the vice presidential candidate before Friday," he added.(WAH)