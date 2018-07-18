Prabowo Arrives at Army Hospital to visit SBY

Jakarta: Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday visited Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) at the Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital.
"He is my senior. We are very closed," said Prabowo.
NasDem Party secretary general Johnny G Plate is confident his party could be able to pass the four percent parliamentary threshol…
Presidential spokesperson Johan Budi Sapto Prabowo has been registered as one of the PDI Perjuangan legislative candidates in the …
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has said that President Joko "Widodo" Widodo's running mate pick must improve the incumbe…
The General Elections Commission (KPU) is ready to receive the representatives of 15 political parties in the last day of the legi…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
A suspected terrorist was arrested in Condongcatur, Sleman Yogyakarta on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) wants to summon Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marhan and State Electricity Company (PL…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday led a cabinet meeting to discuss the 2019 state budget draft.
The National Police is committed to prevent forest fires ahead of the 2018 Asian Games.
Indonesia is committed to improve its bilateral relationship with Micronesia. It is planning to appoint a honorary consul for the …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo May announce his vice presidential pick in the last days of presidential candidate regist…
Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) on Wednesday postponed a meeting with main opposition leader Prabowo Subi…
The Jakarta provincial administration has prepared as many as 25 thousand free tickets to promote the 2018 Asian Games.