Fachri Audhia Hafiez    •    18 Juli 2018 19:48 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Prabowo Arrives at Army Hospital to visit SBY
Prabowo won't discuss politics during the visit. (Photo:Medcom/Fachri)

Jakarta: Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday visited Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) at the Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital.

"He is my senior. We are very closed," said Prabowo.

SBY initially planned to meet with Prabowo today. However, the former president then postponed the meeting due to ill health.

"I don't want to talk about politics. I only want to pay visit," Prabowo added.

According to Demoratic Party officials, SBY suffered exhaustion after visiting Pacitan and Yogyakarta some time ago. the retired general is currently on bed rest at Gatot Subroto Army Hospital in central Jakarta.

"Presidential medical team has advised him bed rest for a couple of days," said Democratic Party spokesperson Imelda Sari.


(WAH)

