Police Have Investigated 27 Cases of Fake News: Tito

Jakarta: The National Police has investigated as many as 27 cases of fake news since the beginning of 2018.



"We have investigated 18 cases of hate speech. 14 of them have been submitted to the court," said the National Police chief General Tito Karnavian at Parliament Complex, Senayan, Central Jakarta on Thursday, July 19, 2018.

"We have investigated 27 cases of fake news. 16 of them have been submitted to the court," the National Police leader told members of the House of Representatives Commission III.The police has also unveiled a number of fake news sindycates in the past few months. They have named several members of the syndicates as suspects."The government is difficult to stop hoax websites which are based in other countries. It needs to counter false information that could trigger social tensions" the former National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) head added.Indonesia staged another simultaneous regional elections last month. The country will stage its first simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019.(WAH)