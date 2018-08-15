En
Yogi Bayu Aji    •    15 Agustus 2018 12:35 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
New Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Inaugurated
PAN has decided to join the opposition coalition for the 2019 presidential election (Photo:Medcom/Yogi)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today inaugurated National Police deputy chief Commissioner General Syafruddin as the new administrative and bureaucratic reform minister.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the State Palace at around 10.00 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB). It was attended by a number of high ranking officials including Vice President Jusuf Kalla, House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo and National Police chief General Tito Karnavian.

Previous Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Asman Abnur submitted his resignation letter to President Jokowi yesterday. The PAN politician decided to resign from his position after his party joined the opposition coalition for the upcoming presidential election.

The General Elections Commission (KPU) has closed the registration of presidential and vice presidential candidates last week. It will announce the official presidential and vice presidential candidates next month.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.



(WAH)

