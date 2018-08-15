New Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Inaugurated

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today inaugurated National Police deputy chief Commissioner General Syafruddin as the new administrative and bureaucratic reform minister.
The swearing-in ceremony was held at the State Palace at around 10.00 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB). It was attended by a number of high ranking officials including Vice President Jusuf Kalla, House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo and National Police chief General Tito Karnavian.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday held a Dhikr event to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of Indonesia's In…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's daughter Kahiyang Ayu gave birth to a baby girl this morning. She is the second gra…
President Joko "Jokowi" has instructed related agencies to distribute nine million land certificates next year.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated 1,456 graduates of Institue of Public Administration (IPDN) in Jatinangor, Ba…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Stamina menjadi menurun dan badan mudah sakit jika Anda bekerja ekstra keras dan kurang tidur.
The National Mandate Party (PAN) has confirmed Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Asman Abnur will resign from his po…
The Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal and Security Affairs has prepared measures to eradicate hotspots ahead of the upcom…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo may replace Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Asman Abnur after the Nationa…
East Java Governor-elect Khofifah Indar Parawansa has reierated her commitment to support incumbent President Joko "Jokowi&qu…
The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck the island of Lombok more than a week ago has risen to 436, the National D…
The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) has delivered 30 tonnes of aid for v…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today traveled to Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara to visit the victims of Lombok earthquake.
PDI Perjuangan politician Pramono Anung has claimed that former Constitutional Court chief justice Mahfud MD and West Nusa Tenggar…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla today confirmed that he is ready to join President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign team.