Jokowi to Announce Campaign Team Leader after Independence Day Celebration

Jakarta: The ruling coalition today revealed that incumbent Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will announce his campaign team leader soon after the anniversary of Indonesia's Independence Day.



"It's very clear. It will be decided by the candidate pair. We don't want to stoke speculation. We don't need another controversy," NasDem Party secretary general Johnny G. Plate said.

On Thursday, Jokowi picked Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. A day later, the pair failed their candidacy for president and vice president.Before declaring their candidacy, Jokowi and Ma'ruf have bagged endorsements from six parliamentary parties namely PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKB and PPP. In addition to that, they also have received supports from three non-parliamentary parties namely Perindo Party, PSI and PKP Indonesia."We still focus on the upcoming celebration of Indonesia's Independence Day," PDI Perjuangan secretary general Hasto Kristiyanto said.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)