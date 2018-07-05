Police Hunt Suspect after Explosions in Pasuruan

Jakarta: Police are still hunting a man who escaped after low-explosive bombs detonated at his home in Bangil, Pasuruan, East Java on Thursday, July 5, 2018.



Anwardi threw explosives at the police before running away. He was shot with an air gun by a witness in the location.

"We have secured the location. East Java Police and Pasuruan Police heads have visited the crime scene," said National Police spokesperson Brigadier General M Iqbal in Jakarta on Thursday.In mid-May, Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) terror group carried out a series of suicide bombing attacks at three churches and a police station in Surabaya. It killed 28 people, including 13 attackers.In the same month, the group carried out a sword attack at a police station in Pekanbaru. The incident killed a police officer and four attackers.(WAH)