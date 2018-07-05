Police Hunt Suspect after Explosions in Pasuruan

Jakarta: Police are still hunting a man who escaped after low-explosive bombs detonated at his home in Bangil, Pasuruan, East Java on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
Anwardi threw explosives at the police before running away. He was shot with an air gun by a witness in the location.
They arrived at Guantanamo Bay as young men, captured on the battlefields of Afghanistan and elsewhere early in America's war …
The Communication and Information Ministry has detected public employees who spread pro-terrorism messages in their social media a…
House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo strongly believes the legislative body will pass the new Terrorism Law nex…
Prosecutors on Friday demanded a death sentence for radical cleric Aman Abdurrahman over his alleged role in various terror attack…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
A series of explosions was heard in a residential area in Bangil, Pasuruan, East Java on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
The number of casualties from the sinking of KM Lestari Maju ferry has risen to 36, authorities announced Wednesday.
Aceh Governor Irwandi Yusuf was brought to the Corruption Eradication Commmision (KPK) head office in Jakarta for further question…
At least 12 people were killed after KM Lestari Maju ferry sank off the coast of Selayar Islands regency in South Sulawesi provinc…
A ferry sank off Selayar Islands Regency in South Sulawesi province on Tuesday, July 3, 2017.
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, during a visit to Indonesia, met President Joko Widodo at the Bogor Palace to…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed his Timor Leste counterpart Francisco Gutteres Lu Olo at the Bogor Palace in Bog…
Bandung Mayor Ridwan Kamil has claimed victory in the tightly-contested West Java gubernatorial election.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged people to cast their votes in the 2018 simultaneous regional elections on Wedne…