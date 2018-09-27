Jokowi Visits Training Camps of Indonesian Para-Athletes

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Thursday visited a number of training camps to support Indonesian para-athletes that will compete in the 2018 Asian Para Games.



"We hope that the Indonesian contingent can take at least the 8th position in the medal standing," Jokowi said.

"If we train hard, we can reach our target," Jokowi added.The former Jakarta governor was accompanied by State Secretary Minister Pratikno, Youth and Sports Minister Imam Nahrawi, Indonesia Asian Para Games 2018 Organizing Committee (Inapgoc) chairman Raja Sapta Oktohari and Chef de Mission (CdM) Asian Para Games Arminsyah.The 2018 Asian Para-Games will take place in Jakarta and Bogor between October 6-13. It will include 15 paralympic and three non-paralympic sports.The Games is a quadrennial multi-sport event regulated by the Asian Paralympics Committe. It is held for Asian atheletes with physical disabilities.Indonesia will welcome around five thousand athletes and officials from approximately 42 Asian countries. The country will also accommodate hundreds of journalists from around the world.(WAH)