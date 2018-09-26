Yenny Wahid Invited to Join Jokowi's Campaign Team

Jakarta: PKB secretary general Abdul Kadir Karding on Wednesday urged former President Abdurrahman Wahid's daughter Yenny Wahid to join the Joko "Jokowi" Widodo-Ma'ruf Amin National Campaign Team.
"If she is willing to join the team, we will be very happy," the PKB politician said.
The family of former President Abdurrahman Wahid on Wednesday officially announced their support for presidential candidate pair J…
Former President Abdurrahman Wahid's wife Sinta Nuriyah Wahid has urged all politicians to maintain peace and stability ahead …
Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin met with the families of former President Abdurachman Wahid (Gus Dur) at their home in…
The Elections Supervision Board (Bawaslu) launched the 2019 Electoral Risk Index at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta on Tuesday.