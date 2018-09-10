Papua Governor May Join Jokowi's Success Team: PSI

Jakarta: PSI secretary general Raja Juli Antoni has hinted Papua Governor Lukas Enembe may join incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's success team.
"He would be given the most suitable position. He could be named as an advisory council member," the PSI politician said.
PDI Perjuangan politician Puan Maharani on Wednesday hinted businessman Erick Thohir may lead incumbent President Joko "Jokow…
Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Ma'ruf Amin's supporting parties will establish local teams in all provinces, Golkar Pa…
Golkar Party secretary general Lodewijk Fredrich on Tuesday confirmed that businessman Erick Thohir is being considered as incumbe…
Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) has endorsed its two politicians to become the new Jakarta vice governor.
The Jakarta Metro police reportedly needs at least eight thousand personnel to secure the upcoming Asian Para Games.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned PLN corporate planning director Syofvi Felienty Roekman as a witness in a…
Presidential hopeful Prabowo Subianto gathered the leaders of his supporting parties at his home in South Jakarta on Friday.
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday officially appointed businessman Erick Tohar to lead his campaign tea…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited the family of former President Abdurrahman Wahid in Ciganjur, South Jakarta on Fr…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla received Muhammadiyah Youth head Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak at his office on Friday, September 7, 2018.
Social Affairs Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita on Friday met with Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) leaders to increase …
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho has confirmed that at least 4,053 villages curren…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the organizing comittee of 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta to provide free tic…