Papua Governor May Join Jokowi's Success Team: PSI

Jakarta: PSI secretary general Raja Juli Antoni has hinted Papua Governor Lukas Enembe may join incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's success team.



"He would be given the most suitable position. He could be named as an advisory council member," the PSI politician said.

The Democratic Party politician recently declared his support for Jokowi's re-election bid. The 51-year-old man openly informed his decision to his party colleagues.Ahead of the upcoming presidential election, the incumbent has been endorsed by PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, Perindo Party, PSI and PKPI. In the meantime, Prabowo Subianto has been endorsed by Gerindra Party, PKS, PAN, Democratic Party and Berkarya Party.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)