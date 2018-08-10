Govt Extends Emergency Period in Lombok

Jakarta: The West Nusa Tenggara provincial administration has decided to extend the emergency period in earthquake-devastated Lombok island by two weeks.
"At first, we initially planned to end the emergency period on August 11. After observing the geographical condition in the field, we then decided to extend the emergency periof for the next 14 days," said Lombok Earhquake Mitigation Team head Colonel Ahmad Rizal Ramdhani in Tanjung, North Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on Friday, August 10, 2018.
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) on Tuesday said 21 villages are still isolated days after a magnitude 7.0 earthquak…
The toll from Sunday's earthquake in the island of Lombok has climbed to 105 dead, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BN…
A number of countries have offered aid to the victims of the earthquake that left dozens of people dead in the Island of Lomb…
The number of deaths from Sunday's 7.0 magnitude earthquake has once again risen to 98.
Sebuah penelitian menunjukkan, dua dari lima orang dewasa merasa lelah hampir sepanjang waktu.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has rescheduled his planned visit to earthquake-devasatated Lombok island.
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin are scheduled to take a health examination…
Gerindra Party Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Sandiaga Uno today filed their candidacy as president and vice president for …
Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno on Wednesday stepped down from his position before filing his candidacy as vice president.
Democratic Party deputy secretary general Andi Arief has confirmed his party will endorse presidential and vice presidential candi…
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday filed his candidacy seeking a second term in the upcoming simultaneou…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has asked Vice President Jusuf Kalla to join his campaign team, Golkar Party chairman Air…
The number of confirmed deaths from Sunday's earthquake in the island of Lombok has risen to 259, the National Disaster Mitiga…
Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin has been officially announced as President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo&#…