Govt Extends Emergency Period in Lombok

Whisnu Mardiansyah    •    10 Agustus 2018 16:00 WIB
disaster (en)
En National (En)
The joint team will receive more heavy equipment to assist the rescue operation. (Photo:Medcom/Whisnu)

Jakarta: The West Nusa Tenggara provincial administration has decided to extend the emergency period in earthquake-devastated Lombok island by two weeks.

"At first, we initially planned to end the emergency period on August 11. After observing the geographical condition in the field, we then decided to extend the emergency periof for the next 14 days," said Lombok Earhquake Mitigation Team head Colonel Ahmad Rizal Ramdhani in Tanjung, North Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on Friday, August 10, 2018.

"We will welcome three more battalions in the near future. We will also receive more heavy equipment for the rescue operation," he added.

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck the island on Sunday evening. With a depth of 15 km, the epicenter was located 18 km northwest of East Lombok regency.

The powerful earthquake triggered small tsunami waves in several regions. According to authorities, the tremor was felt in Bali, Sumbawa and Java.

According to reports, the earthquake killed at least 259 people and injured hundreds. The disaster damaged thousands of houses and other buildings.


(WAH)

