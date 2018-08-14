En
Jokowi May Replace Minister from PAN: Pratikno

Investment Realization in Indonesia Slows to 3.1% in Q2 2018

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    14 Agustus 2018 12:59 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi May Replace Minister from PAN: Pratikno
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Arya manggala)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo may replace Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Asman Abnur after the National Mandate Party (PAN) joined the opposition camp, State Secretary Minister Pratikno said Tuesday.

"We may have another cabinet reshuffle," the minister said.

The PAN politician has served as administrative and bureaucratic reform minister since July 2016. He previously served as House of Representatives (DPR) lawmaker from 2004-2016.

"It's the consequence of the current political situation," he added.

The General Elections Commission (KPU) has closed the registration of presidential and vice presidential candidates last week. It will announce the official presidential and vice presidential candidates next month.


(WAH)

