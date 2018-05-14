Public Urged to Remain Calm after Series of Terror Attacks

Jakarta: The National Police has urged the public to remain calm after series of suicide bombings in Indonesia's second-largest city of Surabaya.



"We should stay calm. On the other hand, we should maintain vigilance," said National Police spokesman inspector General Setyo Wasisto at his office on Monday, May 14, 2018.

"We should resume daily acitivities. in addition, we should protect our communities," he added.On Sunday, suicide bombings hit three separate churces in Surabaya city. They killed at least 14 people and injured around 40 others.The attacks were carried out by a family of six. The perpetrators were linked to local extremist netwok Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD).ISIS has claimed responsibility for the coordinated attacks.This morning, another suicide bombings hit a police station in the country's second largest city. They injured six civilians and four police officers.(WAH)