Jokowi to Soon Announce His Running Mate

Jakarta: NasDem Party secretary general Johnny G Plate has revealed that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will soon announce his running mate in the 2019 presidential election.



"President Jokowi has pokceted the name of his running mate," said the NasDem Party politician in Jakarta on Monday.

"President Jokowi may announce the name at the end of the month," he added.Vice President Jusuf Kalla cannot run as vice presidential candidate next year. The Golkar Party politician has served as vice president twice, once during former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's first term and now with Jokowi.The 2017 Elections Law clearly prohibits a president and vice president from seeking a third term in office. The Constitutional Court recently rejected a judicial review against the regulation.(WAH)