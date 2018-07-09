Jokowi to Soon Announce His Running Mate

Jakarta: NasDem Party secretary general Johnny G Plate has revealed that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will soon announce his running mate in the 2019 presidential election.
"President Jokowi has pokceted the name of his running mate," said the NasDem Party politician in Jakarta on Monday.
House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo has urged religious leaders to prevent horizontal conflicts ahead of upcoming el…
The Supreme Court has rejected former Jakarta governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama's judicial review of his blasph…
PDI Perjuangan will meet with other political parties to discuss recent politicial issues.
probosutedjo, the younger half-brother of former president Soeharto, died at Cipto Mangunkusumo hospital this morning.
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
As many as 39 fishing boats were burned in a huge fire at Benoa Port, Denpasar, Bali on Monday, July 9, 2018.
Police are still hunting a man who escaped after low-explosive bombs detonated at his home in Bangil, Pasuruan, East Java on Thurs…
A series of explosions was heard in a residential area in Bangil, Pasuruan, East Java on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
The number of casualties from the sinking of KM Lestari Maju ferry has risen to 36, authorities announced Wednesday.
Aceh Governor Irwandi Yusuf was brought to the Corruption Eradication Commmision (KPK) head office in Jakarta for further question…
At least 12 people were killed after KM Lestari Maju ferry sank off the coast of Selayar Islands regency in South Sulawesi provinc…
A ferry sank off Selayar Islands Regency in South Sulawesi province on Tuesday, July 3, 2017.
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, during a visit to Indonesia, met President Joko Widodo at the Bogor Palace to…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed his Timor Leste counterpart Francisco Gutteres Lu Olo at the Bogor Palace in Bog…