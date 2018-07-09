En
Burger

Most Popular

Thai Cave Rescue Face Race Againts Time

Thai Cave Rescue Face Race Againts Time

39 Fishing Boats Burned in Benoa Port Fire

39 Fishing Boats Burned in Benoa Port Fire

Indonesian Stocks Surge in First Session

Indonesian Stocks Surge in First Session

Xiaomi Shares Fell Almost 6 Percent on Hong Kong Debut

Xiaomi Shares Fell Almost 6 Percent on Hong Kong Debut

JCI Up 112 Points

JCI Up 112 Points

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi to Soon Announce His Running Mate

Arga sumantri    •    09 Juli 2018 19:54 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi to Soon Announce His Running Mate
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Antara/Wahyu Putro)

Jakarta: NasDem Party secretary general Johnny G Plate has revealed that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will soon announce his running mate in the 2019 presidential election.

"President Jokowi has pokceted the name of his running mate," said the NasDem Party politician in Jakarta on Monday.

Baca juga
"President Jokowi may announce the name at the end of the month," he added.

Vice President Jusuf Kalla cannot run as vice presidential candidate next year. The Golkar Party politician has served as vice president twice, once during former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's first term and now with Jokowi.

The 2017 Elections Law clearly prohibits a president and vice president from seeking a third term in office. The Constitutional Court recently rejected a judicial review against the regulation.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.2496 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv