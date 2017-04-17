En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Authorities Ban Mass Mobilization During Jakarta Election Runoff

Whisnu Mardiansyah    •    17 April 2017 12:52 WIB
regional election
En National (En)
Authorities Ban Mass Mobilization During Jakarta Election Runoff
Illustration (Photo: Ant)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Authorities have prohibited mass mobilization during the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff next Wednesday.

The Jakarta Metro Police, the Jakarta General Election Commission and the Jakarta Election Supervisory Agency released a joint statement on Monday.

Baca juga
"Any person must not carry out a mass mobilization that can cause a physical or psychological intimidation," the joint statement said.

"Any group of people who plan to come to Jakarta will be returned home," the joint statement continued.

"Any group of people who insist to come to Jakarta will be processed according to the law," the joint statement added.


 


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0402 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv