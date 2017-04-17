Authorities Ban Mass Mobilization During Jakarta Election Runoff

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Authorities have prohibited mass mobilization during the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff next Wednesday.



The Jakarta Metro Police, the Jakarta General Election Commission and the Jakarta Election Supervisory Agency released a joint statement on Monday.

"Any person must not carry out a mass mobilization that can cause a physical or psychological intimidation," the joint statement said."Any group of people who plan to come to Jakarta will be returned home," the joint statement continued."Any group of people who insist to come to Jakarta will be processed according to the law," the joint statement added.(WAH)