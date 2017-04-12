Survey Predicts Tight Competition in Jakarta Runoff Election

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: A recent survey showed a tight competition only few weeks before the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.



The survey showed that challenger Anies Rasyid Baswedan gathered 47.9 percent votes while incumbent Basuki Tjahaja Purnama collected 46.9 percent votes.

The survey found that the challenger was popular mainly due to primordial factors while the incumbent was popular primarily due to past achievements."The gap is only one percent," Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) analyst Deni Irfani said on Wednesday.SMRC interviewed 800 respondents from March 31-April 5. SMRC used stratified systematic random sampling with margin of error 4.7 percent.The runoff will be held on April 19. The result will be announced on May 5.(WAH)