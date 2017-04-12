Survey Predicts Tight Competition in Jakarta Runoff Election

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: A recent survey showed a tight competition only few weeks before the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.
The survey showed that challenger Anies Rasyid Baswedan gathered 47.9 percent votes while incumbent Basuki Tjahaja Purnama collected 46.9 percent votes.
Several surveys have showed that Basuki Tjahaja Purnama-Djarot Saiful Hidayat and Anies Baswedan-Sandiaga Uno will compete in the …
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has urged all stakeholders to avoid political tensions during the simultaneous region…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has praised the Jakarta gubernatorial election as peaceful.
President Joko Widodo has cast his vote in the Jakarta gubernatorial election.
Incumbent Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama and Vice Governor Djarot Saiful Hidayat will monitor the Jakarta gubernatorial e…
Law enforcement officers will guard all polling stations during the Jakarta gubernatorial election.
President Joko Widodo has declared the simultaneous regional election day as a holiday.
Indikator Politik Indonesia found that Basuki Tjahaja Purnama-Djarot Saipul Hidayat's electability rose to 39.04 percent this …
Authorities will deploy more than 28 thousand security officers during the Jakarta gubernatorial election.
The National Armed Forces will support the National Police during the simultaneous regional elections next week.
Lawmakers have criticized the travel ban against the Speaker of Parliament Setya Novanto.
President Joko Widodo visited Bandung, West Java on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Police are still investigating the acid attack against the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) senior investigator Novel Baswe…
President Joko Widodo inaugurated constitutional expert Saldi Isra as constitutional judge at State Palace on Tuesday, April 11, 2…
House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto has been banned from travelling abroad for six months.
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chief Agus Rahardjo has condemned an acid attack toward a KPK senior investigator.
Novel Baswedan, a Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) senior investigator, was attacked with hydrochloric acid by two unidenti…
General Election Commission (KPU) leaders met with President Joko Widodo at State Palace in Jakarta on Monday, April 10, 2017.
President Joko Widodo received National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) chief Suhardi Alius at Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Mo…
President Joko Widodo has picked constitutional expert Saldi Isra to fill one vacant constitutional judge position.