Police to Secure May Day Rally

Deny Irwanto    •    28 April 2017 19:00 WIB
indonesian workers
Police to Secure May Day Rally
Illustration (Photo: MI/Atet)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Metro Police is ready for the May Day rally in the capital.

"We will prepare several security plans," the Jakarta Metro Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono said on Friday.

Law enforcement officers will guard crowded places. They will monitor busy streets.

"We will guard shopping malls," the spokesman said.

The May Day rally will be held in front of the Presidential Palace. It will be attended by thousands of workers.

"We will hold rallies in 32 provinces," the Confederation of Workers Unions (KSPI) chairman Said Iqbal said.
 


(WAH)

