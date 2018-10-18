En
Jokowi Visits West Nusa Tenggara

Jokowi Visits West Nusa Tenggara

Juven Martua Sitompul    •    18 Oktober 2018 13:49 WIB
corruption (en)
En National (En)
KPK Searches Home of Lippo Group Boss
Illustration (Photo:MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Thursday conducted a search at the home of Lippo Group CEO James Riady in connection with its investigation into the alleged bribery of the Meikarta project permit.

"KPK investigators had searched a total of ten locations in Tangerang and Bekasi from yersterday afternoon until this morning," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said.

According to the spokesperson, the investigators had confiscated a number of items such as related documents, financial reports as well as  electronic devices.

The anti-corruption watchdog held a sting operation in Bekasi and Surabaya on October 14-15. Lippo Group Operational Director Billy Sindoro and three of his subordinates allegedly bribed Bekasi Regent Neneng Hasanah Yasin and four other local officials to obtain the permit for the property project. 

The other Bekasi officials are Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing Agency head Jamaludin, Bekasi Fire Department head Sahat ‎MBJ Nahar, Bekasi Investment and One-Stop Service Center head Dewi Tisnawati as well as Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing spatial planning division director Neneng Rahmi.

Sindoro's subordinates are Taryadi, Fitra Djaja Purnama and Henry Jasmen. 



(WAH)

