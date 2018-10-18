KPK Searches Home of Lippo Group Boss

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Thursday conducted a search at the home of Lippo Group CEO James Riady in connection with its investigation into the alleged bribery of the Meikarta project permit.
"KPK investigators had searched a total of ten locations in Tangerang and Bekasi from yersterday afternoon until this morning," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said.
