KPK Searches Home of Lippo Group Boss

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Thursday conducted a search at the home of Lippo Group CEO James Riady in connection with its investigation into the alleged bribery of the Meikarta project permit.



"KPK investigators had searched a total of ten locations in Tangerang and Bekasi from yersterday afternoon until this morning," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said.

According to the spokesperson, the investigators had confiscated a number of items such as related documents, financial reports as well as electronic devices.The anti-corruption watchdog held a sting operation in Bekasi and Surabaya on October 14-15. Lippo Group Operational Director Billy Sindoro and three of his subordinates allegedly bribed Bekasi Regent Neneng Hasanah Yasin and four other local officials to obtain the permit for the property project.The other Bekasi officials are Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing Agency head Jamaludin, Bekasi Fire Department head Sahat ‎MBJ Nahar, Bekasi Investment and One-Stop Service Center head Dewi Tisnawati as well as Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing spatial planning division director Neneng Rahmi.Sindoro's subordinates are Taryadi, Fitra Djaja Purnama and Henry Jasmen.(WAH)