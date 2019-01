Jakarta: Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said on Thursday that the new Jakarta deputy governor should be committed to support his leadership.



"The new deputy governor should be loyal to the governor. Deputy governor's main function is to support the governor," Anies said.

Anies and his running mate Sandiaga Uno won the Jakarta gubernatorial election in 2016. The pair were endorsed by Gerindra and PKS at the time.Sandiaga stepped down from his position in August 2018. The Gerindra Party politician was picked as Prabowo Subianto's running mate for the upcoming presidential election.After a series of negotiations, Gerindra agreed to nominate PKS politicians for the vacant position. However, the party wants to hold a fit and proper test before for the proposed candidates.The candidates are PKS Jakarta Regional Executive Board general secretary Agung Yulianto, former Bekasi deputy mayor Akhmad Syaikhu and local lawmaker Abdurrahman Suhaimi.(WAH)