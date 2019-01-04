Jokowi Visits Ngemplak Market in Tulungagung

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo held an impromptu visit at Ngemplak market in the East Java regency of Tulungagung on Friday, January 4, 2018.



At the market, President Jokowi talked about food prices with food sellers. He was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and East Java Governor Soekarwo.

"If our inflation is low, prices also will be low," Cabinet Secretary's official website quoted President Jokowi as saying.In December 2018, consumer prices increased by 0.62 percent. In the meantime, the annual consumer prices index stood at 3.13 percent.On Thursday, President Jokowi visited the grave of Indonesia’s founding father and first President Soekarno in Blitar. He was accompanied a number of high-ranking officials.(WAH)