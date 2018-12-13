Family Hope Program Should Cover All Poor Households: Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has said that the number of targeted beneficiaries of the Family Hope Program may reach 15.6 million households by 2020.



"By 2020, there will be 15.6 million poor families. If it is successful, the Family Hope Program should be able to cover all of them," President Jokowi said here on Thursday, December 13, 2018.

"We will allocate Rp34 trillion next year. We will allocate more in the year after," President Jokowi added.The state revenue is expected to reach Rp1,936 trillion this year. The number is Rp42 trillion higher compared to the initial target."The state revenue would grow 19.2 percent. The tax revenue would grow 15.2 percent," the former World Bank managing director told reporters earlier this month.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018. Cumulatively, the economy also grew by 5.17 percent in the first three quarters of 2018.(WAH)