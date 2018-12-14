Salatiga-Kartasura Toll Road Ready for Chirstmas Holiday

Semarang: State-owned toll road operator PT Jasa Marga confirmed on Friday that the Salatiga-Kartasura toll road project will be operational before Christmas holiday.



"The progress of the project is near 100 percent," Jasa Marga Solo-Ngawi (JSN) project head Eddy Priyono Broto said.

The 32.6-kilometer-long toll road will be inauguarated on December 20. It will be operated by PT Trans Marga Jateng."The Salatiga-Kartasura is almost ready. We only need to add finishing touches," Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo said."It is ready for Christmas. We have carried out two tests," he added.By the end of this year, the Trans-Java toll road will connect Merak, Banten and Surabaya, East Java. In 2019, the central government will extend the network to Banyuwangi, East Java.The Trans-Java toll road is a toll road that covers all provinces in Java island. The total length of the toll road is around 1,167 kilometres.(WAH)