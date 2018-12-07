West Java Launches Team to Prevent Hoaxes

Bandung: West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil has established a team to fight hoaxes that could disturb public order and security.



"Many Indonesian only read the article headlines. They seldom read the whole information," the former Bandung mayor told reporters on Friday.

"This team will address the issue. They will verify the news," he added.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named influential cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. Not long afterward, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto named Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno as his vice presidential candidate.The incumbent pair have gathered endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo and PSI. The challengers have received supports from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS, PAN and Berkarya Party.(WAH)