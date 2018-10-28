Two Ministers Working Together Cleaning Kuta Beach

Kuta: Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi led the beach cleaning action at Kuta Beach, Bali, Saturday (Oct 27) which is one of the Our Ocean Conference (OOC) program series.
"We have protected the sea from Illegal, Unreported, Unregulated Fishing. Now what we see as pollution in the sea is garbage. I call on all people to stop using plastic," Susi said before starting the action.
She added that Indonesia could emulate some small countries in Africa that have not used plastic any more.
"So, from now on there is no more plastic bottle in the office. Drink water from gallons with a tumbler. Can we do it? We can say our sea is our future, so don't make it dirty," Susi said.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the action to clean the beach was a small contribution but could inspire people to clean the beach from plastic waste.
"The sea is not a trash can. Our ocean is our life, so love your sea like loving your life," Retno said.
She added that the spirit of the National Youth Oath Day which falls on October 28 is commemorated with the spirit of unity and cooperation, and it would be brought to the 5th OOC held on October 29-30, 2018 in Bali.
Earlier, the two ministers along with several ambassadors of fellow countries have released 1,000 hatchlings on Kuta Beach. Elementary school student Nafisnu Canggah Sangidu took part in beach cleaning action. He said he only got six pieces of garbage.
"Today I only get little garbage because the beach has been cleaned this morning," he said, adding that he had participated in the action for three times.
The 5th OOC in Bali has six areas of actions, namely, marine protected areas, climate change, sustainable fisheries, marine pollution, sustainable blue economy, and maritime security.
At the 2017 Our Ocean hosted by the European Union in Malta, Indonesia announced that the country would establish 200,000 square kilometers of conservation areas by 2018, covering 6.5 percent of Indonesian waters.
In addition, Indonesia announced it would restore the 18,882 square meters damaged coral reefs in the Dampier Strait off Raja Ampat (West Papua, Indonesia). (Antara)
