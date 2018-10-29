En
Boeing Ready to Assist Lion Air JT610 Accident Investigation

Fajar Nugraha    •    29 Oktober 2018 14:33 WIB
transportation (en)
En National (En)
Boeing Ready to Assist Lion Air JT610 Accident Investigation
Illustration (Photo:Lion Group/Boeing)

Jakarta: The Boeing Company has conveyed its readiness to assist the investigation on the crash of Lion Air Flight JT610.

"The Boeing Company is deeply saddened by the loss of Flight JT610. We express our concern for those on board and extend heartfelt sympathies to their families and loved ones," said the company in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

The flight was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQP. The aircraft was delivered to Lion Air in August.

"Boeing stands ready to provide technical assistance to the accident investigation. In accordance with international protocol, all inquiries about aviation accident investigations must be directed to the Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee (NTSC)," it added.

The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) confirmed that the airplane crashed in Karawang waters. The agency said it was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members. 

The passenger plane departed from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang at 06:20 AM. It lost contact around 13 minutes after taking off.


(WAH)

