VP Kalla Attends Human Rights Day Celebration at Komnas HAM

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla attended the Human Rights Day celebration at the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) head office in Central Jakarta on Tuesday.



"Pak President has apologized for not being able to attend this event," Kalla said.

Komnas HAM earlier urged the government to revise the Law No.39/1999 on Human Rights. The agency also urged all stakeholders to implement its recommendations."Komnas HAM have formulated a series of recommendations. We have prepared at least eight recommendations," Komnas HAM commissioner Beka Ulung Hapsara said."President Joko Widodo should instruct his officials to follow this recommendations. The government should also revise the Law No. 39/1999 to boost Komnas HAM's performance," he added.Human Rights Day is celebrated annually across the world on 10 December every year. It is celebrated to honour the United Nations General Assembly's adoption and proclamation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).(WAH)