Disgraced House Deputy Speaker Urged to Resign

Jakarta: The National Mandate Party (PAN) has urged disgraced House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Taufik Kurniawan to resign from his position.



"We are still lobbying Pak Taufik. We are still searching for the best solution," PAN deputy chairman Bara Hasibuan told reporters on Wednesday.

"Resignation is the best option for Pak Taufik. We should guard the honor of the institution," the PAN politician added.Taufik was officially named as a bribery suspect in October. He was detained by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) not long affterward.According to reports, Taufik allegedly accepted bribes amounting to Rp3.65 brillion from ex-Kebumen regent Mohammad Yahya Fuad. In return, he allocated Rp100 billion in DAK funds for the Kebumen regency administrationTaufik oversaw Commission XI on economy and finance as well as Budget Committee. He represented Central Java VII electoral district.(WAH)