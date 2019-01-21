Police to Secure Ballot Printing Activities

Jakarta: National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Dedi Prasetyo has said that the law enforcement agency will monitor the production and distribution of 2019 general elections voting ballots.



"The locations will be guarded by police," the spokesperson told reporters on Monday, January 21, 2019.

"We will deploy around 194 personnel," he added.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.In order to run for presidency, incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is endorsed by PDIP, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo Party and PSI. In the meantime, key opposition leader Prabowo Subianto is endorsed by Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PAN, PKS and Berkarya Party."If we need to distribute the ballots from Jakarta to Aceh, we will inctruct the Aceh Police to guard the delivery," the police official said."Police will be present in every stage of production and distribution," he added.(WAH)