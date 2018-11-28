En
Burger

Most Popular

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Presidential Debates Could be Held Outside Jakarta: KPU

Faisal Abdalla    •    28 November 2018 17:53 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Presidential Debates Could be Held Outside Jakarta: KPU
KPU chairman Arief Budiman (Photo:Medcom.id/Dheri)

Jakarta: General Elections Commission (KPU) chairman Arief Budiman on Wednesday said KPU officials will meet with media organizations to discuss the planned presidential debates.

"Tonight, we will meet all media. In the meeting, we will prepare the presidential debates," Arief said.

Baca juga
 "Can they hold the debates outside Jakarta. What are the best dates to hold the debates," he added.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.

On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. Few days later, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto picked Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno as his vice presidential candidate.

The pro-government coalition include PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo and PSI. The opposition camp consist of Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS, PAN and Berkarya Party.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0935 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv