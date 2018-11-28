Presidential Debates Could be Held Outside Jakarta: KPU

Jakarta: General Elections Commission (KPU) chairman Arief Budiman on Wednesday said KPU officials will meet with media organizations to discuss the planned presidential debates.



"Tonight, we will meet all media. In the meeting, we will prepare the presidential debates," Arief said.

"Can they hold the debates outside Jakarta. What are the best dates to hold the debates," he added.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. Few days later, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto picked Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno as his vice presidential candidate.The pro-government coalition include PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo and PSI. The opposition camp consist of Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS, PAN and Berkarya Party.(WAH)