Divers Continue Searching for Victims of Lion Air Crash

Jakarta: The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) is still searching for the victims of the downed Lion Air Jet that crashed into the sea last week.



According to reports, the National Police Disaster has received 194 body bags. As of Friday morning, its disaster victim identification unit has identified 71 victims.

"The post-mortem center has received 194 body bags," Police Disaster Victim Identifitication Unit commander Senior Commisioner Lisda Cancer in a written statement.The Lion Air flight JT610 crashed in waters near Karawang on October 29. It went down in waters about 30-35 metres deep.The aircraft departed from Jakarta to Pangkalpinang at 06:20 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). It lost contact with air traffic control around 13 minutes after taking off.The flight was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members. It was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQP.(WAH)