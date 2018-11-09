Divers Continue Searching for Victims of Lion Air Crash

Jakarta: The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) is still searching for the victims of the downed Lion Air Jet that crashed into the sea last week.
According to reports, the National Police Disaster has received 194 body bags. As of Friday morning, its disaster victim identification unit has identified 71 victims.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has thanked the joint search and rescue team who succeeded to retrieve one of the two bla…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the National Tranportation Safety Committee (KNKT) to immediately reveal the ca…
The National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) has received plane debris and passengers' belongings from the downed Lion …
Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has scheduled a meeting with the representatives of the Boeing Company later this week.
Crescent Star Party chairman Yusril Ihza Mahendra was offered to join Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno's campaign team before he …
Vice President Jusuf Kalla opened the 2018 Indo Defence Forum and Expo at the Jiexpo, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta on Wednesday, Nov…
The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) has decided to extend the search for victims of the Lion Air jet crash by three d…
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has supported the proposal to extend the route of the second phase of Jakarta mass rapid transit p…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo tried a Garansindo Electric Scooter ITS (Gesits) scooter at the Presidential Palace Compl…
Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin believes that the Crescent Star Party (PBB) could join President Joko "Jokowi&quo…
At least five people were killed after a flash flood in Tasikmalaya, West Java on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has said the first phase of Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit project would be operational by Ma…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has confirmed that Crescent Star Party (PBB) chairman Yusril Ihza Mahendra will serve as …