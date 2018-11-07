VP Kalla Opens 2018 Indo Defence Forum and Expo

En
Dheri Agriesta    •    07 November 2018 16:57 WIB
The exhibition will take place for four days from November 7-10 (Photo: Medcom.id)

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla opened the 2018 Indo Defence Forum and Expo at the Jiexpo, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta on Wednesday, November 7, 2018.

"This event could provide knowledge about the latest defence technology," the former Golkar Party chiamran said.

"I want to thank the organizer of this event," he added.

According to the Defence Ministry, the exhibition attracted as many as 867 participants from 60 nations this year. It only attracted 761 participants from 45 nations two years ago.

In addition to that, the opening ceremony was attended by 193 delegates from 33 countries. It was also attended by military officials from various countries.

The exhibition will take place for four days from November 7-10. It is expected to promote Indonesian defence industry products to other countries.
 


(WAH)

