Police Uncover 16 Teror Cells

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The police have uncovered 16 terror cells in various regions in Indonesia.



"All terror cells have links to Syria," National Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Sulistyo Pudjo Hartono said here on Monday (12/26).

"Each group has its own terror cells," he continued.The police raided a terror cell in Purwakata, West Java on Sunday (12/25). They killed two terror supects and arrested two other terror suspects.The police also raided a terror cell in South Tangerang, Banten on Tuesday (12/20). They killed three terror suspects and arrested another terror suspect.The two terror cells planned attacks during Christmas and New Year holidays. The terror cells targeted police stations and police officers.(WAH)