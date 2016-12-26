Police Uncover 16 Teror Cells

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The police have uncovered 16 terror cells in various regions in Indonesia.
"All terror cells have links to Syria," National Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Sulistyo Pudjo Hartono said here on Monday (12/26).
The police have brought four terror suspects to Jakarta for further examinations.
The police arrested a terror suspect in Sagulung, Batam, Riau Islands on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
The police have been destroying bombs at a house in Babakan, South Tangerang.
President Joko Widodo has urged the public to cooperate with the authorities to prevent terror activities.
The police arrested a suspected terrorist in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
The police arrested a terror suspect in Payakumbuh, West Sumatra on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
The police uncovered a terror cell in Babakan, South Tangerang on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
The police raided a house in Babakan, South Tangerang, Banten on Wednesday (12/21) morning.
The police has found a bomb at a house in Babakan, South Tangerang, Banten.
The Special Detachment 88 (Densus 88) counterterrorism unit arrested a female terror suspect in Purworejo, Central Java on Thursday.
