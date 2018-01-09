Jokowi Inaugurates Saina Water Reservoir in Rote Island

Rote: President Joko "Jokowi" widodo inaugurated Saina water reservoir in Rote island, East Nusa Tenggara on Tuesday, January 9, 2017.



"Government agencies have created 74 water reservoirs in Rote Ndao regency," said Jokowi in Rote island on Tuesday morning.



The PDIP politician arrived in Rote island last night. The media-savvy politician traveled to Kupang city earlier this week.



Rote Island is the southernmost region of Indonesia. The remote island is the home of Rotinese people.



"Local residents have established new farms around the water reservoirs. I have observed corn and rice fields near the water reservoirs," Jokowi added.



The former Jakarta governor will return to Kupang city later today. He will inspect Raknamo Dam project in Kupang regency.



(WAH)