Gerindra to Declare Prabowo as Its Presidential Candidate Soon

Jakarta: Gerindra Party will support its chairman Prabowo subianto to run in the 2019 presidential race.



"The National Coordination Meeting will be held in April. It will be announced there," said Gerindra Party deputy chairman Fadli Zon at the Parliament Building Complex this afternoon.

"Pak Prabowo is currently abroad. He is available next week," he added.The retired general lost against Joko "Jokowi" Widodo in the previous election. He received 46.85 percent votes at the time.The main opposition leader is still earching for the most suitable running mate. He is also studying various coalition options."We will announce the news at the right moment," he stated.(WAH)