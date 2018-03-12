Gerindra to Declare Prabowo as Its Presidential Candidate Soon

Jakarta: Gerindra Party will support its chairman Prabowo subianto to run in the 2019 presidential race.
"The National Coordination Meeting will be held in April. It will be announced there," said Gerindra Party deputy chairman Fadli Zon at the Parliament Building Complex this afternoon.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has requested Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marham to step down as Golkar Party secretary general.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has finally announced a much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle after months of speculation.
Golkar Party chairman Airlangga Hartarto has announced Bambang Soesatyo as the new House of Representatives speaker.
Golkar lawmaker Ahmadi Noor Supit has revealed the political party may announce the new House of Representatives speaker soon.
The Constitutional Court (MK) on Thursday rejected the judicial review that challenges the presidential threshold requirement. …
The Special Presidential Envoy for Interfaith Dialogue and Intercultural Cooperation (UKP-DKAAP) will hold a national-level interf…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has received a letter of resignation from Minister of Social Affairs Khofifah Indar Paraw…
Social Affairs Minister Khofifah Indar Parawansa will deliver her resignation letter to President Joko "Jokowi" widodo i…
Bandung Mayor Ridwan Kamil and Tasikmalaya Regent Uu Ruzhanul Ulum have registered as a governor and vice governor candidate pair …
Bogor Mayor Bima Arya has picked Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) network development and inter-agency cooperation director…
Authorities are studying various measures to address severe traffic jams at the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road.
Southeast Sulawesi Fish Quarantine Agency and Quality Control (BKIPM) has planned to set up a forum to increase the province's…
Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) expressed its appreciation for the achievements of the Indonesian Government in agricultur…
Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has managed to repatriate an Indonesian seaman, with initials IU, who allegedly became a vi…
Indonesia welcomes the use of peaceful means in settling outstanding maritime delimitation between Timor Leste (RDTL) and Australi…
The "master plan" for the development of the Masela Block, especially the upstream, downstream, and regional development…
At least 4,250 joint personnel of Indonesian military and police conducted a joint exercise and fun walk at the military headquart…
South Sumatra's imports rose 0.65 percent in value to USD39.25 million in January, 2018 from a month earlier.
The Indonesian government hopes that the ASEAN and EU will partner up to fight against the black campaign on palm oil.
Wind-powered electricity generating (PLTB) project in Sidrap, South Sulawesi, would start commissioning soon.