'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

Landslides Hit Bogor's Puncak

Rizky Dewantara    •    05 Februari 2018 15:02 WIB
disaster (en)
En National (En)
Landslides Hit Bogor's Puncak
Illustration (Photo: Medcom.i/Muhammad Rizal)

Jakarta: Landslides triggered by heavy rains struck several areas in Puncak Pass of Bogor Regency on Monday morning.

"Some of them are At-Tawun Mosque, Riung Gunung and Vila Widuri," Bogor Police traffic division head Hasby Ristama told Medcom.id this morning.

The Bogor police has closed the Puncak roadway since 09:00 AM local time. The Bogor Regency administration has started an evacuation operation at the location.

"Authorities have closed the Puncak roadway to support the evacuation process," he added.

The Bogor Police has deployed as many as 100 personnel to comb the affected areas . The Bogor Public Works and Spatial Planning Agency has prepared heavy machineries to clean the destroyed roads.

"Officials have urged nearby residents to avoid affected areas," he stated.


(WAH)

