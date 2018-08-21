En
Govt Committed to Tackle Hotspots in West Kalimantan

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    21 Agustus 2018 15:29 WIB
disaster (en)
En National (En)
Govt Committed to Tackle Hotspots in West Kalimantan
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: The central government has prepared various measures to tackle hotspots that threaten West Kalimantan residents.

"If we still find hotspots, we will immediately eradicate them," said Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto at the Presidential Palace Complex, Jalan Medan Merdeka Utara, Central Jakarta on Tuesday, August 21, 2018.

"We are more prepared this year. We will stay vigilant," the retired general added.

Since yesterday, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has detected 178 hotspots across the province. The agency has deployed four helicopters to the region.

According to BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the helicopters will create artificial rains in affected areas. Firefighters also will monitor plantations, peatlands and forests around the areas.


(WAH)

