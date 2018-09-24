Ma'ruf Amin to Meet with Ahok Supporters

Jakrata: Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin is planning a meeting with the supporters of former Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama.



"We need to hold a meeting," non-active Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman told reporters on Monday.

Ma'ruf was a key witness at Ahok's blasphemy trial. His edict stated that Ahok's statement regarding the Quranic verse Al-Maidah 51 defamed Islam."I have no problem with them. I have good relations with all groups," he said.On August 9, incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo picked the influential cleric as his running mate. On the next day, they filed their candidacy for president and vice president.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)