The Sinking of KM Lestari Maju Caused by Bad Weather: Police

Jakarta: The South Sulawesi Police on Wednesday revelaed the sinking of KM Lestari Maju was mainly caused by bad weather.



The vessel sank off Selayar, South Sulawesi on July 3. The incident killed at least 36 passengers and injured more than 200 people.

Before the accident, the vessel faced strong winds and 5-meter-high waves. According to the initial investigation, water then entered the left side of the hull."Some passengers went into a panic. They then jumped into the sea," said South Sulawesi Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Dicky Sondani.The vessel reportedly carried more than 200 passengers and dozens of vehicles. The police have named boat captain Agus Susanto, boat owner Hendra Yuwono and Bira port offical Kuat Maryanto as the first three suspects."The investigation is still on going. The number of suspects still can grow," the spokesperson added.(WAH)