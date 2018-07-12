Home Ministry Official Summoned as Witness in E-KTP Case

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Thursday summoned Home Ministry's director general of population and civil registration Zudan Arief Fakrulloh as a witness in the electronic id-card (E-KTP) corruption case.



"We summoned him as a witness for the suspect Markus Nori," KPK spokesman Febri Diansyah said.

Last year, Markus Nori was named as another suspect in the high-profile case. He was accused of abuse of power.According to reports, the Golkar Party politician received around Rp4 billion from former Home Ministry's director of information management and administration Sugiharto. He then supported an extension of E-KTP procurement project.Today, the anti-corruption watchdog also summoned three other witness namely former lawmaker Dahono Wingit, former Home Ministry official Rustinah and former Home Ministry staff Suparmanto.(WAH)