Govt Sends 500 Trucks of Food Aid to Central Sulawesi

Makassar: Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman delivered 500 trucks of food aid to Central Sulawesi province on Thursday.



"The president gave the instruction two days ago. We will take measures to help our brothers and sisters," he said.

"We also have prepared seeds to rebuild agricultural areas. We are still waiting the result of the assessment," he added.On Friday, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of Central Sulawesi province at around 05:02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala several minutes later.According to authorities, the disaster has killed at least 1,407 people and injured hundreds. The government has deployed thousands of rescue workers to the affected regions.Yesterday, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo directly monitored the rescue and recovery efforts in Palu and Donggala. He inspected a number of affected areas including Petobo Village, Wirabuana Hospital and Hotel Roa-Roa.(WAH)