PDI Perjuangan, Gerindra, Golkar Still Top 3 Parties: Survey

Jakarta: The latest survey of Indonesian Survey Circle (LSI-Denny JA) revealed that PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party and Gerindra Party are still leading ahead of the 2019 general elections.



The survey was conducted from June 29-July 5. The survey used a multistage random sampling method with a margin of error of plus-minus 2.9 percent.

"PDI Perjuangan, Golkar and Gerindra Party are still the top three ahead of the 2019 elections," said LSI-Denny JA researcher Rully Akbar in a press conference on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.According to the survey, PDI Perjuangan was favored by 22.1 percent of respondents. In the second place, Golkar Party gathered 15.8 percent of potential votes.In the meantime, Gerindra Party was chosen by 15.2 percent of respondents. In the fourth place, PKB collected 7.2 percent of potential votes.The four parties were followed by Democratic Party (5.4 percent), PKS (4.3 percent), PPP (3.8 percent), Perindo (3.1 percent), NasDem (three percent), PAN (2.1 percent), PSI (0.6), Garuda Party (0.4 percent), Hanura Party (0.2 percent), PBB (0.1 percent), PKPI (0.1 percent) and Berkarya Party (0.1 percent)."The last six parties only have a slim chance to pass the parliamentary threshold," he added.(WAH)