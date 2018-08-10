Death Toll from Lombok Quake Reaches 321

Jakarta: The National Disaster Migitation Agency (BNPB) today announced the confirmed deaths from Sunday's magnitude 7.0 earthquake in the island of Lombok has risen to 321.



"273 of them are from North Lombok, 26 are from West Lombok, 11 are from East Lombok, 7 are from Mataram city, 2 are from Central Lombok and 2 are from Denpasar city," said BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in a written statement on Friday, August 10, 2018.

According to the government data, as many as 67,875 houses were damaged by the powerful earthquake. In addition to that, 270,168 people were forced to flee from their homes."We continue to distribute relief aid by land. We cooperate closely with volunteers from local car clubs," the BNPB official added.The powerful earhquake struck the island at 06.46 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB). With a depth of 15 km, the epicenter was located 18 km northwest of East Lombok regency.The shallow earthquake triggered small tsunami waves in several regions. According to authorities, the tremor was felt in Bali, Sumbawa and Java.(WAH)