Erick Thohir Holds Meeting with Other Jokowi's Success Team Members

Jakarta: Joko Widodo-Ma'ruf Amin National Campaign Team head Erick Thohir led a meeting at the head office the success team in Central Jakarta on Wednesday.



"We are very solid. We have the same vision," the influential businessman said.

"We are committed to compete fairly. We don't want to disturb the public," he added.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.On August 9, incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo picked Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) supreme leader Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. A day later, they filed their candidacy for president and vice president.(WAH)