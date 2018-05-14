Police Shoot Dead 4 Suspected Terrorists in Surabaya, Sidoarjo

Surabaya: The Police Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) have staged several raids in the East Java cities of Surabaya and Sidoarjo.



"Four suspected terrorists were shot dead. Nine others were caught alive," said East Java Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Frans Barung Mangera at his office on Monday, May 14, 2018.

On Sunday, suicide bombing attacks hit three separate churces in Surabaya city. The attacks killed at least 18 people and injured around 40 others."Six of them were the perpretators. 12 others were churchgoers," he added.This morning, another suicide bombing attacks hit a police station in Surabaya. The attacks injured four police officers and six civilians.According to police, yesterday's attacks were carried out by a family of six. Meanwhile, today's attacks were carried out by a family of five.ISIS has claimed responsibility for the coordinated suicide bombing attacks.(WAH)