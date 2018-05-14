Another Bombing in Surabaya Injures 10 Civilians and Police

Surabaya: At least ten people were injured after a bomb attack in the Surabaya Police head office at 08:50 AM local time on Monday, May 14, 2018.



"Four of them are police officers. The remaining six are civilians," said East Java Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Frans Barung Mngera.

A day earlier, suicide bombings hit three separate churces in Surabaya city. the attacks killed at least 14 people and injured around 40 others.According to police, the coordinated attacks were carried out by a family of six. The perpetrators were linked to local extremist netwok Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD).Last night, an explosion occurred at an apartment building in Sidoarjo city. The incident killed a suspected terrorist and his two family members.(WAH)