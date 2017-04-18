En
Gov't Deploys Officers to Guard Polling Stations for Jakarta Election

Ilham wibowo    •    18 April 2017 11:55 WIB
pertemuan regional
En National (En)
The National Armed Forces (TNI) commander General Gatot Nurmantyo (Photo: Antara/Agung Rajasa)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Authorities have begun to deploy around 60 thousand officers to secure around 13 thousand polling stations ahead of the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.

"The capital will be safe," the National Armed Forces (TNI) commander General Gatot Nurmantyo said on Tuesday.

The runoff will be held on Wednesday. It will be competed by Basuki Tjahaja Purnama and Anies Rasyid Baswedan.

The polling stations will be opened from 07.00-13.00 West Indonesia Time. They will be guarded by military, police and Satpol PP officers.

"The event will be peaceful," he stated.
(WAH)

