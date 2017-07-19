Jokowi Refuses to Comment on Setya Novanto's Case

En
Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    19 Juli 2017 14:43 WIB
corruption
En National (En)
President Joko Widodo (Photo: MTVN/Githa Farahdina)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said he would not make any comment about the recent naming of the House of Representatives Speaker Setya Nonvanto as the fourth suspect in the electronic identity card (E-KTP) graft case.

"I would not want to  make any comment about Pak Setya Novanto's case," Jokowi said.

The Golkar Party chairman was named as a suspect in the E-KTP case earlier this week. He was accused of abuse of power by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

The influential politician will stay as the House of Representatives speaker. He will wait the final legal decision.

"I believe KPK will work according to the law," Jokowi said.


(WAH)

